Sandy Spring Bank Has $4.91 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $4,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 17,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 113,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

DFAT stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,979. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $38.59 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.17.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.