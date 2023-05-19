Sandy Spring Bank Has $6.31 Million Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $6,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 186.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on LH shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.50.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE LH traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $216.54. The stock had a trading volume of 229,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,185. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $200.32 and a fifty-two week high of $263.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.03.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.17). Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.83 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $2,004,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,510.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $2,004,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,510.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total value of $879,981.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,991.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

