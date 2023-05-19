Sandy Spring Bank Has $8.54 Million Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $8,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EL. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of EL traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $199.07. 986,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,701,248. The company has a market capitalization of $71.15 billion, a PE ratio of 66.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.78. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $186.47 and a one year high of $284.45.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EL has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $278.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.21.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

See Also

