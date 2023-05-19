Sandy Spring Bank Raises Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,487 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of V. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Down 0.5 %

V stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $232.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,582,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,002,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.57. The company has a market capitalization of $435.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.76.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,677. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,250,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,671 shares of company stock valued at $42,943,080 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.