Sandy Spring Bank Raises Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 149,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies makes up 0.9% of Sandy Spring Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $15,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RTX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,525,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,897,000 after acquiring an additional 7,206 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 878,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,665,000 after acquiring an additional 29,893 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 299,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,234,000 after acquiring an additional 10,936 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 85,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,606,000 after acquiring an additional 14,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,142,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,343,000 after acquiring an additional 230,904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,467,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,413,192. The firm has a market cap of $139.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.39.

Raytheon Technologies Increases Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 58.67%.

Insider Transactions at Raytheon Technologies

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on RTX. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

