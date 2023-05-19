SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) Director Timothy L. Claxton Acquires 3,000 Shares

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) Director Timothy L. Claxton purchased 3,000 shares of SB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.58 per share, for a total transaction of $37,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,521.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SB Financial Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBFG opened at $13.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. SB Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $18.86. The firm has a market cap of $92.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.80.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $13.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 million. Research analysts expect that SB Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

SB Financial Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This is an increase from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 30.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SBFG. TheStreet lowered shares of SB Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SB Financial Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in SB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 169,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management solutions. The company offers checking, savings, e-services, mortgage loans, mortgage applications, mortgage tool, credit cards, and loans and lines services. It also provides investment and asset management, retirement services, insurance, business succession planning, and brokerage services.

