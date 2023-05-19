Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised Schlumberger from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Benchmark started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.53.

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.36. 3,327,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,580,301. The stock has a market cap of $64.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.76. Schlumberger has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.16 and its 200-day moving average is $51.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.17%.

In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $895,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,674.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $895,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,674.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $279,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,838,879.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,567,403 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 9,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in Schlumberger by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 24,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Schlumberger by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

