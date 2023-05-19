Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Trading Down 0.3 %

SCHN traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $29.40. 38,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,415. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a one year low of $25.96 and a one year high of $44.60. The company has a market cap of $807.03 million, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.53.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.38%.

In other news, SVP Michael R. Henderson sold 1,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $46,401.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 132,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,643,181.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 1,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $29,169.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,292.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael R. Henderson sold 1,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $46,401.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 132,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,643,181.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,874 shares of company stock worth $80,046. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schnitzer Steel Industries

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 357.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

