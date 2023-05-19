Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) shares rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $50.42 and last traded at $50.39. Approximately 466,915 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,469,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.23.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $68.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scorpio Tankers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.17.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.73 and a 200-day moving average of $53.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shipping company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.39. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 51.60%. The company had revenue of $377.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 119.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 12th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 145.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,156 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 147,359 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 754,620 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,493,000 after buying an additional 27,918 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter worth about $2,784,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 6.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 450,235 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,353,000 after buying an additional 25,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 168.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 44,790 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after buying an additional 28,081 shares during the last quarter. 54.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. Its consists of wholly owned, finance leased, and bareboat chartered-in tankers. It operates through the following segments: MR, LR2, Handymax, and LR1. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

