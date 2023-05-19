Scotia Capital Inc. Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 276.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,964 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 3.2% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 970 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.0% in the third quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total transaction of $1,872,655.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total value of $229,652.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $568,863. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total transaction of $1,872,655.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,323. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuit Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on INTU shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $488.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $447.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $430.28 and its 200 day moving average is $410.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $125.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $352.63 and a fifty-two week high of $490.83.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.75%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

