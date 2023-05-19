Scotia Capital Inc. Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 276.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,964 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 3.2% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 970 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.0% in the third quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Intuit news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total transaction of $1,872,655.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total value of $229,652.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $568,863. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total transaction of $1,872,655.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,323. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Intuit Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $447.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $430.28 and its 200 day moving average is $410.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $125.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $352.63 and a fifty-two week high of $490.83.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.
Intuit Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.75%.
Intuit Company Profile
Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.
Featured Articles
