Scotia Capital Inc. Has $2.03 Million Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,239,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,728,011,000 after purchasing an additional 475,674 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 7.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,288,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,810,000 after purchasing an additional 527,138 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,462,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,132,000 after purchasing an additional 48,603 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 9,775.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,510 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in ONEOK by 4.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,941,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,990,000 after acquiring an additional 204,477 shares during the period. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK stock opened at $58.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.25. The stock has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.68. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $71.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 72.08%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OKE. UBS Group lowered their price target on ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on ONEOK from $71.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.45.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

