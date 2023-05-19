Scotia Capital Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,232 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $50.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.30. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $52.97.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

