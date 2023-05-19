Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 2,997 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 76.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $185.84 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $183.21 and a 52-week high of $255.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14.
L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.20%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.00.
About L3Harris Technologies
L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on L3Harris Technologies (LHX)
- Alibaba: Could This Be The Year Of The Dragon
- Is Pfizer’s Seagen Deal In Jeopardy Amid Antitrust Scrutiny?
- Tyson Insiders Buy Shares At Multi-Year Low
- Cisco Systems Falls Into The Buy Zone
- It’s Time To Take Another Bite Of Take-Two Interactive
Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.