Scotia Capital Inc. Raises Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First National Trust Co grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its stake in General Electric by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 25,569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $104.01 on Friday. General Electric has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $104.28. The stock has a market cap of $113.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on General Electric from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other General Electric news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

