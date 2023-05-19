Scotia Capital Inc. Raises Position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares Europe ETF worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 37,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,185,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 26,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 191.3% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 786,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,701,000 after purchasing an additional 516,596 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 477.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,305 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEV opened at $51.38 on Friday. iShares Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $36.88 and a 52 week high of $52.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.92.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

