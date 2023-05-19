Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 432 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 12.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,314,000 after acquiring an additional 39,693 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,611,000 after buying an additional 16,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $1,068,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 228,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,193,356. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,770,320. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Micron Technology Stock Up 4.1 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on MU shares. Mizuho raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.59.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $67.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.47 and a 200 day moving average of $58.12. The firm has a market cap of $73.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.61 and a beta of 1.41. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $75.41.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Stories

