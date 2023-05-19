Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 7,391 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,391 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 63.2% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

ICLN stock opened at $18.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $17.15 and a 52-week high of $23.85.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.