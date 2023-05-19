Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 971 Shares of iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FOVL)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its position in iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FOVL – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Focused Value Factor ETF worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Focused Value Factor ETF by 855.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Focused Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $207,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Focused Value Factor ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of iShares Focused Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $1,112,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Focused Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $1,333,000.

Get iShares Focused Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares Focused Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

FOVL stock opened at $50.20 on Friday. iShares Focused Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $45.01 and a one year high of $57.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.24. The company has a market capitalization of $22.59 million, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Focused Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (FOVL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Focused Value Select index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US listed equities selected using a variety of value factors. FOVL was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FOVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Focused Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Focused Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.