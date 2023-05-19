SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SCYX. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on SCYNEXIS from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ SCYX traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.76. The stock had a trading volume of 95,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.04, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.12. SCYNEXIS has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $3.84.

SCYNEXIS ( NASDAQ:SCYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.21. SCYNEXIS had a negative return on equity of 875.77% and a negative net margin of 1,648.61%. The company had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that SCYNEXIS will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in SCYNEXIS by 55.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in SCYNEXIS during the first quarter worth $26,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 6,694 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 20.4% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 50,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 8,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 212.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 8,684 shares during the period. 49.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

