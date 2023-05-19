Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

Sealed Air has increased its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years. Sealed Air has a payout ratio of 19.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sealed Air to earn $4.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.

Sealed Air Price Performance

SEE opened at $42.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.74. Sealed Air has a 1 year low of $41.15 and a 1 year high of $64.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). Sealed Air had a return on equity of 196.19% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SEE shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sealed Air

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the first quarter valued at about $287,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Sealed Air by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 4.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Further Reading

