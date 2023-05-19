Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ SHIP traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $4.88. 30,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,343. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.77 million, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.49. Seanergy Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.05 and a 200 day moving average of $2.73.

Seanergy Maritime ( NASDAQ:SHIP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.53 million for the quarter. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 7.78%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Seanergy Maritime’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Seanergy Maritime by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 141,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 20,550 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Seanergy Maritime by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,953 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 58,579 shares during the period. 1.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is an international shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on the owning and management of a fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

