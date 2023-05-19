SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) CEO Marc Swanson Sells 4,000 Shares

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $223,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,959,569.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Marc Swanson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 16th, Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total transaction of $222,920.00.

SeaWorld Entertainment Trading Down 1.1 %

SeaWorld Entertainment stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.74. 29,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,433. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.87. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $68.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $293.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.40 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 16.18% and a negative return on equity of 66.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SeaWorld Entertainment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,260,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,610,000 after buying an additional 155,068 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 16.8% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,969,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,147,000 after buying an additional 715,217 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,827,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,359,000 after purchasing an additional 78,546 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,070,000. Finally, JAT Capital Mgmt LP raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 1,391,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,313,000 after purchasing an additional 716,408 shares in the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

