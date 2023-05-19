Secret Price Hits $0.0046 on Exchanges (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. During the last seven days, Secret has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. Secret has a market capitalization of $13.90 million and $21,609.05 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret token can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Secret alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.61 or 0.00132691 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00063828 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00040101 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00028230 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003766 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000503 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000115 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

Secret (SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00513611 USD and is down -5.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $15,806.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.