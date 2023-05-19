SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on SecureWorks from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th.

SecureWorks Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ SCWX opened at $9.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $775.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 0.98. SecureWorks has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $13.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon bought 12,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.77 per share, with a total value of $118,939.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,206.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have bought a total of 103,917 shares of company stock valued at $882,969 in the last 90 days. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in SecureWorks by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,291,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,064,000 after buying an additional 265,325 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SecureWorks by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,078,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,681,000 after purchasing an additional 152,111 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in SecureWorks by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,003,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,598,000 after purchasing an additional 120,617 shares during the period. Gagnon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 20.0% in the first quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 708,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 118,264 shares during the period. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 673,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 69,800 shares during the period. 10.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company engaged in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, and adversarial security testing.

