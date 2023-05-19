Sekisui Chemical (OTCMKTS:SKSUY) Trading 3.7% Higher

Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKSUY – Get Rating) traded up 3.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $72.43 and last traded at $72.43. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.85.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.47.

Sekisui Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the housing, urban infrastructure and environmental products, high performance plastics, and medical businesses. The company manufactures PVC pipes and fittings, polyethylene pipes and fittings, plastic valves, pipeline renewal materials and methods, reinforced plastic composite pipes, and water storage tanks; building materials, including rain gutters and exterior materials, nursing care equipment, and unit baths; and high-grade plastic sheet, fiber-reinforced foamed urethane, soundproof material, blow mold container, construction materials, and functional tatami.

