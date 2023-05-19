Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,423 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 10,492 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 125.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 927 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 87.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at $202,000. 97.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 11,700 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $482,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 201,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,306,330.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sensata Technologies Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of ST stock opened at $41.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.55. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $54.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $998.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.76 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This is a boost from Sensata Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. The firm operates through the Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions segments.

