Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

NYSE SXT traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $74.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,921. Sensient Technologies has a twelve month low of $63.17 and a twelve month high of $89.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 4.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.89.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 50.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 233.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 160.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 477 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 88.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

