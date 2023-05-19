Serum (SRM) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10.63 Million

Serum (SRM) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 19th. One Serum coin can now be bought for $0.0834 or 0.00000311 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Serum has a total market capitalization of $10.43 million and approximately $10.63 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Serum has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Serum Coin Profile

Serum’s genesis date was July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. The official message board for Serum is projectserum.medium.com. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Serum’s official website is portal.projectserum.com.

Buying and Selling Serum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum (SRM) is a Solana-based decentralized exchange (DEX). Created by FTX, it is used for paying transaction fees, governance, staking, and collateral within the Serum ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

