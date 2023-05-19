ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $16,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOW. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $509.18. 748,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,661,138. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.29, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $453.70 and its 200-day moving average is $429.12. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $521.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

NOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their target price on ServiceNow from $511.00 to $518.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ServiceNow from $495.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $641.00 to $586.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.70.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total transaction of $604,571.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,640,169.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total value of $604,571.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,640,169.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 69 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.30, for a total transaction of $31,277.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,834,505.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,095 shares of company stock valued at $8,131,910 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.