Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Shares Down 5.3%

Posted by on May 19th, 2023

Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:STRNYGet Rating) shares fell 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $34.94 and last traded at $34.94. 847 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 1,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on STRNY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Severn Trent from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Investec downgraded Severn Trent to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Severn Trent from GBX 3,280 ($41.09) to GBX 3,400 ($42.59) in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Severn Trent from GBX 2,750 ($34.45) to GBX 2,825 ($35.39) in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Severn Trent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Severn Trent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,968.33.

Severn Trent Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.42.

Severn Trent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Severn Trent Plc engages in the provision of clean water and waste water treatment services and develops renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water & Waste Water and Business Services. The Regulated Water & Waste Water segment includes the wholesale water and waste water activities of Severn Trent Water Limited, its retail services to domestic customers, and Hafren Dyfrdwy Cyfyngedig.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.