Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Shares Down 5.3%

Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Rating) shares fell 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $34.94 and last traded at $34.94. 847 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 1,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.91.

Several research firms have recently commented on STRNY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Severn Trent from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Investec downgraded Severn Trent to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Severn Trent from GBX 3,280 ($41.09) to GBX 3,400 ($42.59) in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Severn Trent from GBX 2,750 ($34.45) to GBX 2,825 ($35.39) in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Severn Trent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Severn Trent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,968.33.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.42.

Severn Trent Plc engages in the provision of clean water and waste water treatment services and develops renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water & Waste Water and Business Services. The Regulated Water & Waste Water segment includes the wholesale water and waste water activities of Severn Trent Water Limited, its retail services to domestic customers, and Hafren Dyfrdwy Cyfyngedig.

