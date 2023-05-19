SFL (NYSE:SFL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DNB Markets lowered shares of SFL from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of SFL from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of SFL from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

NYSE:SFL traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $8.76. The stock had a trading volume of 461,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,738. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.65. SFL has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $11.60.

SFL Announces Dividend

SFL ( NYSE:SFL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $197.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.86 million. SFL had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 11.29%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.96%. SFL’s payout ratio is 75.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in SFL by 125.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in SFL by 139.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,069 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in SFL by 14,365.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in SFL by 131.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in SFL by 58.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,256 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

About SFL

(Get Rating)

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. The firm operates through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

