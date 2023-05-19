Shelton Wealth Management LLC Has $3.84 Million Position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Shelton Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF comprises about 3.0% of Shelton Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Shelton Wealth Management LLC owned 0.17% of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF worth $3,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth $595,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Get iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF alerts:

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IGM traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $357.62. 14,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,388. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $332.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.00. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 12 month low of $261.80 and a 12 month high of $360.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.18.

About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.