Shelton Wealth Management LLC Purchases 636 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Shelton Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,900 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Shelton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 27,251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $3.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.07. The stock had a trading volume of 7,232,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,225,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.31. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $132.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.60.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KGI Securities raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Applied Materials from $88.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley raised their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.85.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

