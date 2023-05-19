Shelton Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Shelton Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up 1.3% of Shelton Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Shelton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 128.2% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VHT traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $242.27. 87,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,146. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $241.35 and a 200 day moving average of $243.97. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $217.12 and a 1-year high of $259.04.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

