Shelton Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Shelton Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCHP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $86.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.11.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.52. 1,845,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,697,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.67. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $54.33 and a 1 year high of $87.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.383 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.66%.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

