Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIHBY) Plans $0.04 Dividend

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIHBY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0377 per share on Friday, July 21st. This represents a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd.

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SIHBY opened at $2.26 on Friday. Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $3.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.19.

About Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, develops, operates, and manages toll expressways and bridges in the People's Republic of China. It operates through GS Superhighway, GZ West Superhighway, and Xintang Interchange segments. The company operates toll expressway projects comprising Guangzhou-Shenzhen superhighway and Guangzhou-Zhuhai West superhighway.

