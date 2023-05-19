Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOPGet Rating) (TSE:SHOP) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a maintains rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.85.

SHOP stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.39. The company had a trading volume of 5,496,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,597,490. Shopify has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $65.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.38. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOPGet Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. As a group, research analysts predict that Shopify will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Shopify by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 72,447,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,514,667,000 after acquiring an additional 7,936,912 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Shopify by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,491,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,036,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,494 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Shopify by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,790,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,380,234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193,801 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 24,802,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $860,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Shopify by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,167,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $679,218,000 after acquiring an additional 300,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

