SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) CFO Anshul Maheshwari Sells 3,624 Shares

Posted by on May 19th, 2023

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBNGet Rating) CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 3,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total value of $88,715.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,866,958.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Anshul Maheshwari also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, April 3rd, Anshul Maheshwari sold 1,229 shares of SI-BONE stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $23,719.70.
  • On Tuesday, February 28th, Anshul Maheshwari sold 1,986 shares of SI-BONE stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $41,706.00.

SI-BONE Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of SIBN stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.12. The company had a trading volume of 625,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 7.72. SI-BONE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $27.24. The company has a market capitalization of $918.90 million, a P/E ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.20.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBNGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.10. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 54.17% and a negative net margin of 47.11%. The business had revenue of $31.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SIBN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on SI-BONE from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on SI-BONE from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on SI-BONE from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on SI-BONE from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SI-BONE from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SI-BONE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SI-BONE

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in SI-BONE by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SI-BONE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of SI-BONE by 151.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of SI-BONE by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.