SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) CFO Anshul Maheshwari Sells 3,624 Shares

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 3,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total value of $88,715.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,866,958.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Anshul Maheshwari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Anshul Maheshwari sold 1,229 shares of SI-BONE stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $23,719.70.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Anshul Maheshwari sold 1,986 shares of SI-BONE stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $41,706.00.

Shares of SIBN stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.12. The company had a trading volume of 625,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 7.72. SI-BONE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $27.24. The company has a market capitalization of $918.90 million, a P/E ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.20.

SI-BONE ( NASDAQ:SIBN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.10. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 54.17% and a negative net margin of 47.11%. The business had revenue of $31.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SIBN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on SI-BONE from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on SI-BONE from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on SI-BONE from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on SI-BONE from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SI-BONE from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SI-BONE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in SI-BONE by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SI-BONE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of SI-BONE by 151.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of SI-BONE by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

