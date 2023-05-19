SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Director Jeffrey W. Dunn Sells 7,962 Shares of Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBNGet Rating) Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 7,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $197,696.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,975.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

SIBN stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $26.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,102. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.26. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $27.24. The stock has a market cap of $925.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBNGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $31.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.80 million. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 47.11% and a negative return on equity of 54.17%. Equities analysts predict that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SI-BONE by 28.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SI-BONE in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in SI-BONE during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in SI-BONE by 151.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 29.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

SIBN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

