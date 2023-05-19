Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Siebert Financial from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Siebert Financial Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ SIEB opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.82 million, a PE ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 0.04. Siebert Financial has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $3.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Institutional Trading of Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial ( NASDAQ:SIEB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.74 million for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 3.89%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Siebert Financial stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Siebert Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

About Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which provides brokerage and financial advisory services. It conducts the following lines of business through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Retail Brokerage Business, Investment Advisory Services, Insurance Services, Robo-Advisory Technology Development, and Prime Brokerage Services.

