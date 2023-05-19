Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SIFY opened at $1.17 on Thursday. Sify Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $2.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Institutional Trading of Sify Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Sify Technologies by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 10,108 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Sify Technologies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sify Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies by 342.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 19,756 shares during the period. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

