Silver Grail Resources (CVE:SVG) Trading Up 50%

Silver Grail Resources Ltd. (CVE:SVG – Get Rating) shares were up 50% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 3,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 7,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Silver Grail Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.03 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 2.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.10.

About Silver Grail Resources

(Get Rating)

Silver Grail Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in the Stewart region of northwestern British Columbia, Canada. The company explores for cobalt, silver, gold, copper, zinc, and molybdenum minerals. Silver Grail Resources Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Grail Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Grail Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.