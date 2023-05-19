Sisecam Resources (NYSE:SIRE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Sisecam Resources LP (NYSE:SIRE – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 84,193 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 113% from the previous session’s volume of 39,512 shares.The stock last traded at $25.24 and had previously closed at $24.99.

Sisecam Resources Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $500.00 million, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.21 and a 200 day moving average of $23.79.

Sisecam Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. Sisecam Resources’s payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sisecam Resources

Sisecam Resources Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIRE. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sisecam Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Sisecam Resources by 183.4% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Sisecam Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Sisecam Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Sisecam Resources in the third quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Sisecam Resources LP engages in the production and sale of natural soda ash. It operates through the Domestic and International geographic segments. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

