Sisecam Resources (NYSE:SIRE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Sisecam Resources LP (NYSE:SIRE – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 84,193 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 113% from the previous session’s volume of 39,512 shares.The stock last traded at $25.24 and had previously closed at $24.99.
Sisecam Resources Trading Up 1.0 %
The firm has a market cap of $500.00 million, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.21 and a 200 day moving average of $23.79.
Sisecam Resources Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. Sisecam Resources’s payout ratio is currently 59.88%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sisecam Resources
Sisecam Resources Company Profile
Sisecam Resources LP engages in the production and sale of natural soda ash. It operates through the Domestic and International geographic segments. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
