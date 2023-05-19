Sit Investment Associates Inc. Acquires 106,713 Shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,205,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 106,713 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $11,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management grew its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter worth $98,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 85.4% in the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 18,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 8,696 shares during the period. 12.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VPV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.77. The stock had a trading volume of 26,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,091. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $11.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.95.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.0345 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

