Sit Investment Associates Inc. Buys New Shares in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,096,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,726,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $707,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 411,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after acquiring an additional 80,127 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 108,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 12,565 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares during the period.

Shares of ECAT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.43. The stock had a trading volume of 211,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,751. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.53. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust has a one year low of $12.74 and a one year high of $15.67.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 21,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.28 per share, for a total transaction of $330,949.52. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,395,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,117,158.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 306,135 shares of company stock worth $4,732,379.

About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

