Sit Investment Associates Inc. Grows Stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,710,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,975 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned approximately 14.68% of John Hancock Income Securities Trust worth $18,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JHS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 549,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after buying an additional 169,637 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 494.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 171,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 142,417 shares during the last quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 4,983.6% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 22,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 22,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 126,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 21,210 shares during the last quarter. 32.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.87. 8,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,763. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.091 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

