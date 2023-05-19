Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $12.61 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. reduced its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $12,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 487.2% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $152.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,939,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,389,649. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $358.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $158.11.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.51%.

Several research analysts have commented on PG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.50.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $1,254,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,356.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,424 shares of company stock valued at $15,416,750. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

