Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $13.04 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,256,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314,363 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $13,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BHK. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $651,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 194,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 35,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 578,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after purchasing an additional 181,396 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BHK remained flat at $10.35 during midday trading on Friday. 43,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,378. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $12.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.86.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

