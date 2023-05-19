Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 10,205 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,646 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 10,205 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $16,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,745,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,450,495,000 after acquiring an additional 121,666 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Oracle by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,459,351 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $760,893,000 after acquiring an additional 439,550 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $953,393,000 after acquiring an additional 117,443 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,518,586 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $520,230,000 after acquiring an additional 434,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,363,053 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $449,662,000 after acquiring an additional 402,626 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ORCL. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.46.

Oracle Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,998,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,990,391. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.13. The stock has a market cap of $277.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $102.99.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Recommended Stories

