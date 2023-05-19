Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 1,634 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $19,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $5.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $290.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,117,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,864,713. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $293.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.08.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.94%.

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Cowen reduced their target price on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.25.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

